NCIS season 19 finale: Who plays Alden Parker’s ex-wife Vivian?

Who plays Alden Parker’s ex-wife Vivian on tonight’s NCIS season 19 finale? There may be a lot of you see the episode tonight and wonder over that very thing. She may look familiar to you, and there is a very good reason for that!

Let’s go ahead and get to the answer to the aforementioned question: Vivian Kolchak is played by actress Teri Polo, and you may have seen her across a number of movies and TV shows.

Have you watched our latest NCIS episode discussion? If not, why not go ahead and watch that below? Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date on everything pertaining to the series.

Polo’s most notable claim to fame comes from appearing in Meet the Parents and its subsequent sequels as Pam, the eventual wife of Ben Stiller’s character. Meanwhile, she also played Stef Foster for the entirety of The Fosters — she has since gone to reprise that role on Good Trouble across a handful of episodes. Her other TV credits include The Big Leap, The West Wing, and I’m With Her. She’s done plenty of comedy and drama over the years, and that makes her a great fit for this world.

Without saying anything about the story of the finale and/or spoilers, it is already out there that Polo is expected to recur on the already-renewed season 20. With that in mind, there’s a lot to be excited about based on what the show gave us tonight, and we can only hope we get to know more about her (and, in turn, Parker) along the way.

Related – Check out more discussion on NCIS and tonight’s finale

Are you excited to have Teri Polo on board NCIS, both in terms of the season 19 finale and beyond?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments, and come back for more news — even though this is the end of the season, there’s going to be more to discuss in the months ahead. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







