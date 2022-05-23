Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive back into the world of the St. Bonaventure Hospital once more?

We of course have a lot of different things we’d like to share here, but let’s start off (unfortunately) with the bad news: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t one for some time moving forward. The plan here is for new episodes to premiere starting this fall; there is no premiere date as of yet, and there won’t be for some time. Our hope is that it will be back come late September or early October.

There’s a chance you heard already, but the first couple of episodes of season 6 have already been filmed — they were done earlier this spring alongside the rest of season 5. Filming will resume a little later in the summer.

So what lies ahead story-wise? We imagine that one of the central plotlines in the early going will be seeing if Dr. Audrey Lim survives the events of the end of season 5! Remember that her life was in jeopardy in the midst of Shaun and Lea’s wedding reception. We personally think that she’s going to get out of this situation in one piece, but there is still a chance that there are long-lasting consequences. It’d probably be reckless of us to sit here and 100% assume that she is going to be more than fine.

As for what else we want, what does married life look like for Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters? Is Morgan going to take the job on the other side of the country? Make no mistake — the writers have set up a lot of big stuff that they could pay off in just a matter of months.

