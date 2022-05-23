Magnum PI: Is studio Universal TV looking for a season 5 home?

Over the past week and a half since the sudden cancellation of Magnum PI, we’ve been hesitant to dive much into possible season 5 destinations. Why? It’s not due to a lack of enthusiasm towards the show on our part, but rather zero indication that the studio was trying to make anything happen. We don’t like to be in the business of drumming of false hope.

As we’ve reported already, the end of the series on CBS was due to the network and studio Universal TV being able to come to an agreement on a license fee. It was a complicated situation, but it seems as though the difficult negotiations involving FBI and The Equalizer, two shows that were renewed eventually, made it harder for Magnum PI to be granted another life. Studios want top dollar for their properties, and networks are increasingly less inclined to spend it in an era where live ratings are continuously on the decline.

Yet, today there is a new bit of news that could give Magnum PI fans a little bit of hope — and it’s tangible! According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, Universal TV is trying to shop the show around. That does mean that anything will for sure happen, and we would advise you to curb your expectations in advance. Only a small percentage of shows do end up getting revived through such a process, and all other broadcast networks have already formalized their fall schedules. Still, this is a worthy conversation now in a way that it wasn’t before.

Is there even a suitable home that is out there? This is not the sort of show that a Netflix or an Amazon would seek out, and networks like TNT and USA (which in the past would’ve been good fits) have been getting away from long-form scripted programming. It could work on NBC, especially since Universal TV and it share a parent company; however, the earliest we could see it on is midseason, but it and The Blacklist as a midseason lineup would be intriguing. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is another interesting candidate, since it uses a more traditional rollout than a Netflix and it would give them a familiar property at a time when they are seeking out subscribers.

If you want to see more Magnum PI down the road, continue to have your voice hard on social media! A little bit of passion can absolutely go a long way. If there is anything further to report, we will have it for you here.

Do you want to see Magnum PI revived for a season 5 and if so, where?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







