All American: Homecoming season 2 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following tonight’s big CW finale, is this the right time to discuss possible All American: Homecoming season 2 premiere dates?

The first thing worth noting here is rather simple: There IS going to be a season 2 of the spin-off down the road. There was a time when the show one of many in jeopardy, but it managed to get more episodes while so many others at the network were canceled. Suffice it to say, we’re pretty darn grateful for that. There is clearly a lot more of Simone’s story to be told, and we’re thrilled to have a chance to see some of it play out.

With this in mind, we’re happy to get into the next all-important discussion point: When we’ll actually get to see it. We know that Homecoming is on The CW’s fall schedule on Monday nights, and in the same exact timeslot that we saw the first season. That gives us at least some confidence that we could end up seeing it in the first couple of weeks of October. For the time being, we’d argue that two dates that are worth watching here are October 3 or October 10.

As for what else could be coming up, we’re hoping that there are going to be crossovers coming featuring both shows in this universe. Also, some big decisions as characters look more towards professional athletics. We do hope that there’s a chance some people make it there; we recognize fully how it is a near-impossible dream for a lot of people in real life, but there’s a real inspirational quality to these shows! We don’t want to see them deviate all that much from that.

