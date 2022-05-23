Endeavour season 9 to be final season on ITV, PBS

For fans of Endeavour all over the world, today is indeed a rather sad day. After all, it was announced that the upcoming ninth season of the hit series is going to be the final one on PBS and also ITV.

So why end the show here? It seems to be a mutual decision for all parties involved and as sad as we are, it’s also hard to be upset. It is so unbelievably rare for a series to last for so many years, and there have been so many wonderful stories told in that span of time. We have a good feeling that moving forward into the remaining three episodes, there will still be some great things to come.

In a statement confirming this news, here is what executive producer Damien Timmer had to say:

“Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV … Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!”

For those wondering, the latest batch of episodes is currently filming in Oxford. While there is no confirmed return date as of yet, our hope is that the story will conclude later in the year, at least for UK audiences. There will be time to dive more into premiere-date speculation down the road. For now, we mourn an excellent drama full of mystery and memorable characters.

In the bottom of this article via Masterpiece, you can see a teaser for the final batch of episodes.

What do you think about Endeavour coming to a close with season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ITV.)

