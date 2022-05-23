NCIS season 19 finale video: ‘Birds of a Feather’ sneak peeks!

With the NCIS season 19 finale airing on CBS tonight, there’s no better time to get some sneak peeks for what’s ahead!

So what can we tell you about “Birds of a Feather”? this is easily the most personal look into Alden Parker’s life out of any we’ve seen all season, especially since it looks like someone is clearly out to hurt him. Not only that, but they could end up framing him along the way!

Have you watched our most-recent NCIS episode review? If not, check that out below! Once you do watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more. There will be a full finale review later tonight.

Below, you can see a series of sneak peeks that set the stage for what is coming up next, ones that begin with a shocking reveal that Parker’s ex-wife has been kidnapped. Why did this happen? That’s not entirely clear, but whoever is responsible here clearly knows a lot about him. They know who he was married to, plus his love of bird-watching and also where he currently works.

What makes this such a hard case for the team to take on is that as things go along, it becomes all the more clear that nobody really knows that much about Parker. They can’t actually dive deep into his personal history when they don’t really know a lot of it! Eventually, they find the car that his ex Vivian was put into, but her body isn’t there … and they see blood on the ground nearby. We know that Teri Polo is slated to recur moving into season 20 of the show, so you don’t have to worry about her surviving this.

Yet, there could be a few other twists and turns in here, as well. Go ahead and prepare for a lot of them! We have a feeling the writers are going to set up some big stuff entering season 20.

Related – Check out more news on NCIS, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you think is going to unfold on the NCIS season 19 finale?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and come back to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







