The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 3 preview: The absence

Next week The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 3 is going to air on HBO, and once again, it’s going to be emotional!

Based on the promo below, it seems like this particular story is going to be even more geared around Clare’s struggles than anything that we’ve seen so far. She’s having a hard time dealing with these iterations of Henry scattered throughout her life, and then beyond just that, the absence from within her present. Whenever he jumps back into the past, he is gone and that creates this unpredictable void. Clare will have a hard time coming to terms with that, even if she loves him. This is a complicated love story, and there is no apparent cure for that based on where we are right now.

Want to get a few more details all about what the future could hold? We suggest that you check out the full The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 3 synopsis below right now:

As Clare laments her linear lifetime and the unpredictability of her soulmate’s appearances, a teenage Clare turns to Henry for help.

One of the things that will be fascinating moving forward (at least for those who aren’t familiar with the source material) is seeing how the show moves beyond just its central premise. The remainder of the story can’t just be about Henry frequently disappearing and Clare having a hard time coming to terms with that. If that were the case, the entire show would be its own bizarre sort of time loop! Clare does have an opportunity to keep learning how to better deal with this. Henry, meanwhile, will continue the challenge of talking to so many different iterations of her over time. It’s a lot to take in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 3?

Share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







