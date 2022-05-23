Yellowstone season 5 spin-off 6666 will air on Paramount Network

While we know that multiple prequel series to Yellowstone are coming to the Paramount+ streaming service, that won’t be the case with 6666.

According to a report from Deadline, this upcoming spin-off show is moving over to the Paramount Network, which means that there’s finally a series that can air alongside the flagship show. This could boost the network’s linear ratings, and we’re sure that new episodes will eventually also be on Paramount+, as well. (We know that for now Yellowstone itself is on Peacock, but we don’t expect that to be the case forever.)

There’s has been much official about the 6666 series, save of course for this official logline:

The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

Based on how we interpret this at the moment, our feeling is that this is some sort of prequel series in a similar vein to what we saw with 1883. We’re a little surprised that it wouldn’t be set in present-day, mostly because it looked like the show was getting set to give you something big there with Jimmy and Emily heading down to Texas. (We did hear that Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly are going to be series regulars on season 5, so maybe Taylor Sheridan has found a way to keep them in Montana.)

No matter the form that 6666 takes, we know that this show is coming up alongside two Paramount+ originals in 1932 and 1883: The Bass Reeves story. Odds are, there are even more that could be coming down the road. This franchise is as successful as they come, and we imagine it will continue to produce offshoots if the ratings stay high.

