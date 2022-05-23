Power Book IV: Force season 2: Joseph Sikora on unlikely inspiration

For those who haven’t heard the good news as of yet, Power Book IV: Force season 2 is currently in production in Chicago! We’re hoping for a season that is bigger than better than ever, especially with Gary Lennon now at the helm as showrunner. After all, he was one of the primary voices for Tommy Egan back on the original show in terms of getting things on the page.

For Joseph Sikora, his challenge as an actor was interpreting those words and today, he revealed an unlikely inspiration for some of that. Let’s just say that he got a little help from one of his Friends.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below for our take now on the season 1 finale. After you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for coverage of the entire Power universe.

In a post on Instagram today (see below), Joseph made it clear that David Schwimmer is one of the reasons why he was inspired to add more comedy to his character! It’s helped to inform who Tommy is, and his sense of humor now is one of the most appealing things about him. He can be genuinely funny, while also being terrifying somehow at the same exact time.

For those wondering, Sikora and Schwimmer have known each other for decades — prior to the star of the Book IV premiere, David even posted a message of support for him, which you can also see below. It’s a pretty sweet thing to see, and this whole story is a great reminder that sometimes, inspiration can come from the most surprising of places.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you think is going to be coming for Tommy Egan on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







