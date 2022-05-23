Chicago PD season 9 finale spoilers: Is Hailey Upton alive?

Is Hailey Upton alive moving into the Chicago PD season 9 finale? We know already that this is the #1 question that is out there. The explosion she endured was pretty brutal, and we know that in real life, it could’ve easily been the sort of thing that takes a character like her out.

With that being said, though, Upton is no ordinary character! Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what LaRoyce Hawkins (lightheartedly) said about her fate:

“Historically we’ve seen this unit take so much abuse whether it’s explosions, nine millimeter bullets to the gut, car crashes and accidents … And I’m not sure if our audience has figured this out yet, but we’re Intelligence. One of us is worth at least six regular cops.”

Hawkins’ co-star Patrick John Flueger added the following:

“…Who gets rid of Tracy Spiridakos from a show? You just don’t do it. Also, we’d all be very sad on set because she brings the light.”

Now that the question of Upton’s fate has been more or less resolved, we can turn to another huge question entering the finale: Will Voight and Intelligence take down Escano? that has been the big issue for most of the season, and we’ve seen that he is a pretty darn formidable Big Bad. We hope that there’s at least some resolution by the end of the season; not every loose end may be tied up, but we’re hoping for good stuff with at least some of them. Is that too much to ask here?

Rest assured, there is a season 10 coming to NBC down the road — that should at least take a little bit of that anxiety out of the question. You can focus it instead on what sort of cliffhanger the writers are going to give us…

