Chicago PD season 9 finale promo: Will Hailey Upton survive?

As we prepare ourselves for the Chicago PD season 9 finale on NBC next week, it’s clear that most eyes will be on Hailey Upton. How can they not after this past episode?

It’s clear to us that following that explosion, there’s no way that this character will be 100%. We’re not saying that she’s going to die, but this incident will weigh on Intelligence for the rest of the episode. It has to. It’s the sort of thing that will put even more emphasis on resolving some of the big stuff we’ve seen for most of the past several weeks.

One of the things that we’ve seen with Voight in particular is his desire for justice, but also to trust. The dynamic between him and Anna has evolved a lot this season and it’s something that could take a few more turns, as well, before the story ends. We just hope that no matter how things are resolved here, the makeup of season 10 is a little bit different. What has Hank learned from some of his experiences with Anna? How would Upton move forward, if she survives, from what happens in the explosion? We’d say that maybe this teachers her to live more in the moment than ever before, but we think this is something she’s already pretty darn aware of at this point. She has to be when you think about everything she’s gone through so far.

By the end of this episode, let’s just hope that there’s also a lot to talk about over the next several months. Season 10 is not going to arrive until September! It goes without saying, but that’s going to make for a really hard stretch of time waiting for what’s around the bend.

