NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale spoilers: Vanessa Lachey on intense story

Tomorrow night on CBS the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale is going to arrive — so just how crazy are things going to be? In a word, very. There’s so much the writers are going to bring to the table over the course of this particular episode, from a direct continuation of last week to a few new elements as well.

In general, it does feel like this episode will be action-packed, and that not every single plot threat introduced will be 100% resolved. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what star Vanessa Lachey had to say on that very thing:

“Here’s what I will say: It goes down. We literally end with a bang … We have some questions that people are [going] to want answers to, but at the end of all of it, I would give you one word that has driven us through the entire season — ohana, which means ‘family.’ We are there for each other, no matter what.”

We have a feeling that the writers probably knew pretty far in advance that the show would likely be coming back for another season and because of that, it gave them the ability to write a little bit more towards some specific endings. That’s what just about everyone out there should really want to do most of the time. It is, after all, better than having to patchwork together an ending that can work as a series finale at the last second.

If there’s a cliffhanger, we’ll unfortunately be waiting until fall — but hey, isn’t that a good enough reason to keep you watching? That’s at least the goal from the network’s point of view.

