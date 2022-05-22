Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, May 22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be seeing a new half-hour on the network at some point in the near future? If you’ve got a question on that subject right now, rest assured that we’re happy to help!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share what a lot of people should be excited to hear: There is something more of the late-night show coming in a matter of hours! Yet, it won’t be starting at its “standard” 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show makes it clear that the next episode is going to start at 11:06 p.m. Eastern. Why then? Well, it’s a consequence of what’s happening with the rest of the lineup across the board. Oliver’s show is dependent on everything else on HBO in terms of its start time; we can’t be altogether shocked about that. We’ve seen it before, and we’ll see it likely for however long the show lasts. Just remember that the network doesn’t even care about live ratings most of the time.

So what can we expect to be the focus tonight, given that there is no singular headline? We are anticipating a main segment similar in some ways to what we saw last week about utilities. Meanwhile, the start of the show could take on the midterms to some degree, which would make some sense given that a lot of different states right now are in the midst of their primary elections. We tend to think that there’s a lot of material for Oliver to mine just from campaign ads alone.

Tonight’s episode starts at 11:06! Which is weird because everyone knows our favorite time to start the show is 11:07??? We don't know who's responsible for this, but we'll obviously be needing to take next week off to get to the bottom of it. 11:06! Unbelievable. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 22, 2022

