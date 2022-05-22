Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the season 5 finale in just a matter of hours? We know that this going to be a dramatic hour of TV, especially with all of the chatter that it could be the final one for Lina Esco as Chris.

Luckily, we can 100% confirm that the show is coming on tonight! This episode, titled “Farewell,” will arrive at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can view the full SWAT season 5 finale synopsis below if you want more updates on what is coming up next:

“Farewell” – When control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Chris’ status will play out through the bulk of this hour, as she’s going to do her best to say goodbye to a number of different people within the team. Where things may get a little bit interesting is if she decides to stay — what if she goes through all of this, only to then end up realizing that she doesn’t want to leave at all? Another, more terrifying, thought is that the characters dies right before she leaves the team for good. We know that she and Chris just got together and with that in mind, we’re hoping that there’s a real chance to see this relationship play out — even if some of it is onscreen.

We’re sure that tonight’s episode will give us some answers; there could be a cliffhanger, but it may not 100% be about Esco’s status.

