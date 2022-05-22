The Simpsons season 34 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed at Fox?

Following tonight’s big finale, isn’t now the best possible time to dive into The Simpsons season 34 and a possible premiere date? It certainly feels like it!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is remind all of you that there will, in fact, be a season 34 coming down the road. Seasons 33 and 34 were ordered at the same time, which is comforting in allowing us to not have to worry about the future for the past year, give or take.

Is this show ever going to conclude? It’s a running joke out there that the animated comedy could outlive us all, but we really don’t think there is an immediate end in sight. The only reason we could seemingly imagine it saying goodbye is if a lot of the main creative team were to walk away or the ratings suddenly tanked, but why would those things happen at this point? Even if the voice cast is a little expensive by animation standards, this is a franchise that basically prints its own money. In between reruns, streaming, and merchandise, this is as much a part of the American TV culture as any show has ever been.

In a strange move Fox has yet to actually reveal their fall schedule but even with that, we have a hard time thinking that the premiere window for The Simpsons season 34 is going to change. More than likely, we’ll continue to see the show on the air Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it should also start up at some point in late September. It’s probably going to be a little while before we get more news all about what lies ahead or some notable guest stars.

Ultimately, it’s best to have some patience here as we await more news on the future, but feel confident and/or relieved that The Simpsons has such a future.

