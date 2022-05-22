Why is Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead following season 7 episode 15? It’s one thing to know that she is gone from the cast; it’s another to wonder why it is happening.

The actress (and recent director) leaves the AMC drama in a way that does technically make it possible for her to return, but nothing is confirmed about that at the moment. It’s a heroic exit by a character in Alicia Clark who has grown and evolved immensely since we first met her all the way back in the first season.

So why have her depart now? The producers described in an AMC+ video this week collaborating with Debnam-Carey on her exit, which suggests that it was something she wanted to do at this point in her career. That makes sense. Seven years is a long time to work on a show, especially one that films so far away from your home country of Australia. Alycia was already barely feared in the first half of season 7, but she did have a larger role in the past several episodes.

In the end, our feeling is just that Alycia wanted to stretch her wings and do other things as an actress, and she already has another gig lined up! According to Variety, she is replacing YOU alum Victoria Pedretti on Saint X, an upcoming eight-episode Hulu series. The site notes that this is a “psychological drama, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.” We should note that she was not cast in this role at the time that she left Fear the Walking Dead; this news was just announced earlier this month.

As someone who has loved Alycia’s work since her debut as Lexa on The 100, we are absolutely excited to see what she does next!

