The Blacklist season 9 finale photo: Closure after Liz’s death?

Friday night is going to bring us The Blacklist season 9 finale on NBC and with that, are we getting some closure on Elizabeth Keen?

We’ve known that the character has been gone for almost a year and in the timeline of the show, it’s been even longer than that. Yet, everyone has been holding onto the pain of her departure, and for an understandable reason. There has never been that closure, or a chance to say a proper farewell.

Is this what the photo above is focusing on? We tend to think so. It would make some sense at this point that the Task Force would visit her grave in the midst of the Marvin Gerard storyline. It’s possible that the character is arrested or dead at the time this scene arrives in the finale; if that’s the case, it would mean that everyone has closure. We know that Fisher Stevens’ character is responsible for what happened to her. He wanted to make sure that someone was still running the criminal empire who was truly capable of doing so. What he underestimated was how much Reddington really loved Liz. This wasn’t a death that he could get over, and it defined much of his time away from the team.

Of course, we imagine this graveside scene is hardly the only important one that we see over the course of this episode. Prepare in advance to see a chaotic showdown involving Marvin and beyond just, also some sort of big-time cliffhanger. They’re going to want you to watch season 10! You can absolutely believe that…

What do you think is going to be coming on The Blacklist season 9 finale all across the board?

