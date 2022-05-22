Why is Aidy Bryant leaving Saturday Night Live after season 47 finale?

Why is Aidy Bryant leaving Saturday Night Live following the season 47 finale? There’s a chance you’ve heard the reports; supposedly, the longtime cast member is saying goodbye alongside Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney. There’s been a ton of stability with this show over the years and now, we’re at a changing of the guard.

So why is it all happening now? This is really not for any controversial reason. All of these cast members have been with SNL for a substantial period of time, and Aidy in particular has been an unsung hero for so many years. She’s played quirky, upbeat characters, political figures like Ted Cruz, and even versions of herself. She’s been an absolute pleasure to watch.

Yet, at this point she may just want to do some other things. She already did a series for Hulu called Shrill in the off-season, but the SNL schedule makes it hard to fit a lot of other work into the year. Departing the show changes that. She will undoubtedly have a TON of opportunities awaiting her all across the board.

Also, we don’t think that tonight is the last time we’re going to see Bryant on SNL anyway.

