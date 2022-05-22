Why is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live after season 47 finale?

Why is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? In the wake of reports that the longtime cast member is leaving, it feels like high time for this discussion.

Out of all of the cast members that are supposedly departing following the season, Pete’s exit is by far the most obvious. There was a time when he was extremely young and somewhat raw in the sketch-comedy world but even then, he was considered a breakout star. He’s generated constant headlines, and that’s before he got into movies or his present-day relationship with Kim Kardashian.

In the end, Pete has barely been on the show the past few months; sometimes, it’s just the right time for someone to go. He’s developing a series at Peacock where he’ll play an exaggerated version of himself; think Curb Your Enthusiasm except with a very different sort of guy as the lead. Lorne Michaels is involved, so he’s clearly still a part of the SNL family. Pete is also leaving to focus more on movies and other projects, and he recently has been performing some standup comedy gigs.

Is there a chance Davidson returns to the SNL stage down the road? In a word, absolutely — he’s far too popular to be ignored for that. We’re sure he will be asked and from there, it comes down to whether or not he wants to come back in that capacity. So many other notable alumni have over the years!

Some other reported exits following tonight’s finale include Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Aidy Bryant — even more could be revealed down the road…

