SWAT season 5 finale sneak peek: Is Chris getting ready to leave?

As we get set for the SWAT season 5 finale on CBS this Sunday, we have to prepare for the exit of Lina Esco as Chris.

Is that really going to happen? There’s a part of us that still wonders if she’s going to change her mind. For now, Chris is departing the team to work at a safehouse, where she can do some good and chase something that she is very-much passionate about. We’re excited to see what her next chapter will be, though we’re worried of course about how that impacts the show at large.

The sneak peeks below for “Farewell” are focused entirely on Chris’ apparent departure, and they feature her interacting with a multitude of characters. She does her best to show to people in the team how much she cares about them, and also how she wants to pay her experiences forward.

Then, of course, there’s also the relationship between Chris and Street, that has been building for quite some time. They wake up in bed together, and it’s pretty darn clear at this point that they’re in a full-on romance. That’s exciting after so much buildup, but we’re a little concerned that the show is now doing their own version of NCIS where a cast member leaves right after finally kissing the person they love. We’re glad that Chris/Street ‘shippers finally get this moment, but what comes next for the two of them? The only thing that we have some clarity on for now is that Chris doesn’t want to tell everyone else on the team about her and Street right now; she doesn’t want to turn her last day into something about her dating life and we understand that.

Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get a better sense by the end of the episode if Chris will still be a part of SWAT the show, even if she’s not a formal part of the team.

Do you think that Chris is really leaving entering the SWAT season 5 finale?

