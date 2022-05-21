Outlander season 7: When could we expect major footage?

As so many of you out there know at this point, Outlander season 7 is currently in production. There is no premiere date as of yet, but this 16-episode season is going to be the biggest and most ambitious that we’ve had in a good while.

So when will we actually start to see some of this in video form? How long are the cast and crew going to keep us waiting? Unfortunately, this is where we could have some bad news to share. Odds are, it’s going to be the fall at least before Starz starts to show off some material for what’s coming up next.

Since this production is so elaborate and intensive, it’s hard to believe that the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series will return until early 2023, and that’s even with the network splitting up the season into two separate halves. They’ll also want to be precious of what they do put out there; it doesn’t make much sense from a promotional standpoint to release a full trailer five or six months before the show is coming back!

With this in mind, our feeling is that three or four months before the premiere, we’ll start to get something more. A scene from the first episode could be something they put out early, plus then a teaser and then trailer after that.

One of the biggest challenges for Starz, meanwhile, may just be trying to figure out what they want to release. After all, remember for a minute that season 6 ended on a cliffhanger! While we all assume that Claire will be freed from her present situation thanks to Jamie, Ian, and others, why would the network want to give TOO much away on this? We think in general they’ll set the previews around the Revolutionary War, plus the challenges that this brings to Fraser’s Ridge and the surrounding communities.

