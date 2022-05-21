This Is Us season 6 episode 18: How series finale is about life after loss

It’s still hard to fathom, but it’s very much true: The This Is Us series finale is airing on NBC in just a matter of days. We’re not prepared for it emotionally and honestly, we probably won’t be even as we count down the minutes to it arriving.

We know that a lot of people are going to automatically look at this finale and use “sad” as an operative word to describe it. With that in mind, it’s important to remember that there is a lot more to this show than just sadness. As a matter of fact, it’s the reflection that comes after tough times that may be the most important here.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, creator Dan Fogelman does his best to explain the central theme of this final episode, and how Rebecca and even Jack’s death work to better frame what you can expect to see:

“So much attention that was put on ‘How does Jack die?’ early on. How Jack dies and the big episode where, in fact, he does die. But so much of our series is about what happens after. And I always wanted and always had planned for the final episode of the series to revolve around the epilogue of the continuing story of the family rather than the moment.”

We know already that Rebecca’s funeral is going to be a huge part of the series finale, but we’re also hoping for something more than just that. It’d be wonderful to get further glimpses into the future of the Big Three — they don’t have to be big, but we’d like to get more insight into where they all end up.

