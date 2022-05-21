The Orville: New Horizons spoilers: Why season 3 is bigger than ever

On June 2, we’re going to see the long-awaited debut of The Orville season 3 — otherwise known as The Orville: New Horizons. It’s been off the air for so long that Hulu has gone ahead and given it a subtitle!

Humor aside, there are elements of the space-set show that are distinct enough that it merit consideration as its own entity. While elements of the first two seasons are there, you’re also going to see a lot of work done behind the scenes to make it feel bigger and better than ever. Some changes could be present right away, whereas some others will reveal themselves more over time.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine about some of this, here is what star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane had to say:

“It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special … You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows.”

Our hope is that all of this work is being done to ensure that The Orville has a long life to it still. One of our chief concerns heading into this new season is pretty simple: We’re worried that due to the long delay, this could be the final season. MacFarlane is also the sort of guy who constantly has a lot of irons in the fire. Yet, neither he nor anyone else have said this is 100% the end of the road for the space saga. If we all collectively watch and spread the word, who knows what sort of adventures we could have later on down the road?

