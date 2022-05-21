Blue Bloods season 13 premiere: Should we expect a time jump?

We know that the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is coming to CBS this fall, and in its standard Friday night slot. That’s absolutely exciting, but what we want to dive into first and foremost here is the story.

Or, to be specific, when the story is going to take place. Is it a sure thing that there will be a considerable time jump in the early going here?

While it’d be great to see there be 100% clarity on that subject at this given point in time, the writers room for this show is pretty hush-hush about stories. Meanwhile, CBS rarely promotes what’s coming other than synopses and short promos before the episodes. Filming will most likely not begin until July, so for now, we’re left to more or less speculate on a lot of this stuff.

With that being said, we think it’s pretty easy to assume that on some level, we’re going to see a time jump. Blue Bloods often does one, though very rarely do they ever make a considerably big deal of it. Usually, it just happens and the writers set things largely in real time.

There are two reasons why a time jump would be interesting this go around, though, and they have a lot to do with what we’re seeing on the show at the moment. We could get a chance to see where Erin is in her D.A. campaign, and also how Baez is doing as a new mother after her decision to adopt. With Erin, she will be roughly a month and a half away from the election, and we hope that the first few episodes lean heavily on that! There’s so much story to dive into there. The Baez story, meanwhile, can be a little bit more subtle, and we’re sure that the writers will play that out more over the course of time.

