Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight over on the Paramount Network? Do some awesome adventures await us at the ranch?

In case you did not know, this past week was a huge one for the Kevin Costner drama. We learned that not only is production underway in Montana, but that new episodes are set to air on Sunday, November 13. Unfortunately, there is a downside to this in that you’ll be waiting for almost six months to return to Dutton Ranch. There may be marathons in the weeks ahead, but nothing in the form of new episodes.

Here’s some other good news, though — this is arguably the most exciting time ever to be a Taylor Sheridan fan! Yellowstone season 5 is running for 14 episodes, and you’ll see the first half this fall and presumably, the second half at some point in 2023. Meanwhile, there is the upcoming prequel in 1932, which just cast the incredible Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Then, there’s also 1883: The Bass Reeves story, which is a chance to learn a little bit more about the famous lawman, played here by David Oyelowo. There are no specific premiere dates yet for these series, but we’re sure that Yellowstone season 5 will be used heavily to help promote them.

With the new premiere date for season 5 in mind, we’ll probably be waiting until late summer or early fall to see a trailer for what lies ahead; hopefully, there will be casting news that comes out in the interim to keep us excited. There’s SO much drama we gotta prepare for in advance!

What stories do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

