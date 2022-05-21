Yellowstone season 5 filming: Look who’s back in Montana!

In case everyone out there did not know already, Yellowstone season 5 filming is officially underway! This is absolutely a cause for celebration, especially once you remember how long it has been since the last time the cast and crew were on set. (It’s basically been a year and a half.)

With this being such a momentous occasion, it is quite nice to see some of the show’s stars celebrate one of the most important parts of the show: The setting itself. Montana is a beautiful place, and that is one of the many gifts that Yellowstone hands out to us all. This is very much a character in its own right on the series, as it both inspires and informs everyone from John Dutton to his son Kayce to every single person in the bunkhouse.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video reviews? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. This will very much help you to stay up to date…

In some posts on Instagram, you can see two prominent cast members in Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) celebrate their return to Montana with some beautiful photos. Reilly and Hauser can expect to spend a lot of time together this coming season, as their characters are now married and will take on a lot of challenges together. (See Hauser’s image below, and Reilly’s over at the link here.)

Of course, we absolutely think that their challenges will be vast. Market Equities is one of the biggest threats even still to the Dutton Ranch, and that’s in addition to whoever could be elected Governor at the end of the long campaign. John may not want to be in that office, but unless Beth pulls off some magic and/or blackmails Jamie into doing her bidding, he may not have another choice. Rip can be by her side through some of those challenges, while also being the engine that helps the ranch run … and also someone responsible for bringing people to the metaphorical “train station” here and there.

Remember that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere on the Paramount Network come Sunday, November 13, and we’ll have more updates soon enough.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







