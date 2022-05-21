NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale: Should you expect a happy ending?

We know that we live in an era where there are cliffhangers and drama left and right across a number of TV shows, but should you expect that with the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale this weekend? Or, are we actually going to see a legitimately-happy conclusion to this story, at least for the time being.

Last season, we know that the CBS show surprised a lot of people with how they ended things on a mostly positive note, allowing us to see small updates in the lives of some of our favorite characters. Because of this, traditional TV wisdom would of course suggest that for the end of this season, we’re going to go the other way and see endings that are far more big and dramatic. There are, of course, ways to end this spring with your jaw on the ground — take the return of Kessler, or getting a chance to see Hetty come back into the fold.

If we had to make a wager, though, we’d say that shocking you isn’t exactly what NCIS: Los Angeles is looking to do entering the finale. Instead, photos (including the one above) suggest that we will be ending this season on a more pleasant note.

The biggest reason why the writers may have decided this is quite simple: It’s been a hard season for these characters already! One week ago, G. Callen was being tormented by Katya before she was eventually killed. Meanwhile, Deeks and Kensi have gone through a stressful adoption process, Rountree had a traumatic situation with the police, and Sam is caring for his father in the midst of a difficult time. These are characters who all need a win.

Also, remember that there was a time when it wasn’t certain we would be getting another season! Because of that, we think that the writers really wanted to make sure that things concluded on a happy note here in case this was the series finale. Thankfully, it’s not.

