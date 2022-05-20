NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale video: Kensi, Deeks get good news

Sunday night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale; why not preview it further now?

Over the past few days, we’ve talked a good bit in terms of what could be coming for Callen and Anna, so why not shift the focus now over to Kensi and Deeks? The sneak preview below has some good news for Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen’s characters, especially in terms of the two of them becoming parents!

We know that these characters have waited quite a long time now to get some good news when it comes to the adoption, but they’re finally learning that they will be allowed to foster Rosa! Not only that, but they can do so starting that very night. The two are initially stunned, and it’s mostly because the news is so sudden and overwhelming. This is something that the two have wanted for quite some time and now, it’s coming true for them all at once. They’re immediately not sure how to best prepare but for us, that’s a sign that they are really going to be great in this role. They clearly care very much, and there’s nothing that you would want more from prospective parents. This amount of caring shows that they will continue to think of Rosa’s best interests.

Judging from the photo above, the three do reunite by the end of the episode and with that, of course, comes some opportunities to spend some time together. It looks like they’ll be heading towards a beach! That is the same pace you could see a number of other characters at the end of the episode, where everyone could be getting together to have a great time.

