NCIS season 19 finale: Should we expect a big cliffhanger?

With the NCIS season 19 finale just a couple of days away now, isn’t this the right time to consider a cliffhanger? Are we going to be getting one in the final seconds?

We should note here, of course, that the CBS shows doesn’t always do these but when they do, they have been awesome. Take, for example, Gibbs’ boat blowing up with him in it, or Ziva turning up at Gibbs’ house at the last second. That one was especially cool just because only a percentage of the cast and crew even knew that it was shot.

By the end of the finale Monday night, is there a chance we’ll get something? Absolutely. The writers likely knew the show would be coming back, and this is a chance to get characters a little more excited about Parker and his future. Since most of the episode is going to be about him, we’d be shocked if they shifted a cliffhanger over to another character. (In the finale, Parker ends up being accused of a crime he did not commit — can everyone else save him?)

If there is a supporting character who could be the subject of the cliffhanger, we’d guess Nick Torres just because Wilmer Valderrama’s future has been the subject of questions ever since he signed on to play Zorro.

Could there be a Gibbs cliffhanger?

The only way we could see it is if someone calls him for help with the Parker case in the closing seconds, and he decides to come back from Alaska. Since Parker did help him once upon a time, he could return the favor. We just don’t want anyone to get their hopes up too high here, since there’s been no confirmation that Gibbs will be coming back.

