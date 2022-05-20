NCIS season 19 episode 21 (finale) spoilers: Meet Parker’s old boss

Monday night is going to bring NCIS season 19 episode 21 (the big finale!) to CBS, and there’s a lot about Agent Parker we’ll come to know throughout. We’ve talked a little bit already about meeting his ex-wife; not, we’re also going to be learning more about his former boss.

Are these two guys on the best of terms? Not exactly, at least courtesy of the latest preview we’ve got on the subject…

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a new preview for the finale that allows you to see FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney. This is a guy who clearly isn’t the biggest fan of Gary Cole’s character, and accuses him of being at the top of the suspect list! This is a story that involves a lot of people close to Parker; something happened to a former partner, and his aforementioned ex-wife Vivian has also turned up missing. In realizing all of these close connections, Vance realizes that he has to send Alden home. He doesn’t think that he’s a murderer, but he can’t do anything to compromise the optics of the case.

After all, what happens if he does? It means that someone like Sweeney could step in and with that in mind, he’d do what he could in order to make things all the more miserable for the rest of the team. Nobody wants the FBI to be in control of this case if they can help it!

What do you most want to see from Parker during the NCIS season 19 finale?

