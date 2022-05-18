NCIS season 19: Brian Dietzen on blossoming Palmer, Knight romance

Coming out of NCIS season 19 episode 20 earlier this week, it’s clear we’re on a great path with Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight.

Are the two characters actually together? We’re not sure we are at a point yet where we can specify labels to their relationship, but at the same time, the two are in a place where they are starting to see each other outside of work. There are real feelings here, and it feels like we could have a chance to see some of it play out. It’s certainly a big change for this show, given that in the past, they didn’t like to show office romances in any capacity (until, of course, one of them left the show).

The most important moment of episode 20 between Palmer and Knight was the two of them recognizing the risks with a friendship becoming something more, but also deciding that said risk can be worthwhile. Speaking to Parade in a new interview all about that very thing, here is some of what Brian Dietzen had to say:

“So, they’ve had a closeness and I can understand anyone’s perspective who says, ‘I don’t want to jeopardize that closeness for something that may not pan out.’ … But I really like Jimmy’s demeanor and overall perspective of saying, ‘You’ll never catch a wave if you don’t get on that surfboard.’ There’s something to be said for that. Yeah, we can live lives of peace and safety and never leave our house but maybe we won’t get the rewards and the great life that we want if we don’t take a chance here and there.”

We hope that there’s some sort of update on Knight in Shining Palmer (our favorite ‘ship name for these two) in the finale but even if there’s not, a great foundation has been laid here! It’s easily something that the writers can come back to and pay off during the already-renewed season 20.

What do you want to see next for Knight and Palmer on NCIS season 19, or even season 10?

