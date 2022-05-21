Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 photo: Kim’s enormous risk

Monday night is set to bring us Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7, and this is an episode that could change everything. At the very least, it’s the culmination of a lot of work we’ve seen from Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler.

Based on the end of this past episode, Rhea Seehorn’s character is 100% desperate to get the Howard operation wrapped up. As a matter of fact, she’s so desperate that she was willing to squander a career opportunity to make it happen.

The photo above is from Monday’s episode and in it, you can see the character watching intently for whatever is happening around her. What could it be? At the moment, our prevailing guess is that she’s watching Jimmy/Saul stage whatever he can with “Judge Casimero” all over again. These photos are the way to needle Howard, and potentially wreck his career depending on how jealous and upset he becomes over it. There’s a lot that we could see because of this that is endlessly entertaining.

Of course, the big risk that comes for Kim in all of this is that Cliff Main is going to have big questions about where she is and what she’s up to. Meanwhile, we also presume that the recklessness of this D-Day 2.0 is going to lead to some vulnerabilities. If they haven’t had a lot of time in order to think a lot of different stuff through, it’s a good sign that something is going to fall apart. That is bad — very bad — as these characters lead us closer to hiatus. Remember that after episode 7, the show is off the air until July.

