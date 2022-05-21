The Blacklist season 9 episode 21: Did Dembe leave FBI for Reddington?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 gave us the first part of the “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion” finale event. Of course, this was going to be a battle like no other!

In the early going tonight, it was made abundantly clear as to why Reddington’s attorney was so dangerous: This is a guy who knows where all of the bodies are buried. He could track him, manipulate his allies, and make sure that he always stayed once step ahead. He needed this since on paper, Marvin isn’t anywhere near as dangerous as James Spader’s character — he is well aware of that.

While a lot of the focus this week was (of course) on Reddington, we also saw a pretty generous spotlight tonight on Dembe Zuma as well. He made the decision to assist Reddington after Weecha was hospitalized, but also said the FBI was his priority. That changed somewhat when Dembe wouldn’t tell Cooper Marvin’s location because of an agreement he made with James Spader’s character. All of a sudden, questions rose as to just how loyal Dembe really was!

Yet, even after all of this, Dembe was still communicating with Cooper, telling him that he wanted the same thing. He wanted Marvin alive, but also captured. This was the best way, after all, to help Harold. In the end, Dembe was able to ensure that Marvin wasn’t killed at the airport and in that way, he helped the FBI … but we do still wonder what some of his allegiances will be down the road.

