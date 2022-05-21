Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1: Ewan McGregor on bringing back role

The premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi is just one week away from arriving to Disney+ and at this point, our excitement is through the roof!

What are we excited to see here? A lot of it has to with learning more about Obi-Wan’s life after the prequel trilogy is prior to what happens in A New Hope. There is so much content in here for Ewan McGregor to play, especially as Darth Vader becomes more and more of a force of evil.

While Ewan is absolutely an accomplished actor like no other, this role was a standout for him for many years. We can’t be shocked that over the past decade-plus, the actor has thought a lot about the part and what Obi-Wan was up to.

Speaking TV Insider, here is some of what McGregor had to say about it, and how it was a lengthy journey to get this show on the air:

“I was thinking about it for years … People kept asking if I would play the role again, and I started to think there must be a great story between Sith and [A New Hope].”

One of the things that is inevitably the most exciting about this show right is the simple fact that Ewan was so passionate about it in advance. It’s the sort of thing that makes the fans recognize that this was made with love. Even if this show is just six episodes, it will certainly help to fill the gap between The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3.

