NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale sneak peek: Kate Whistler’s grand gesture

Going into Monday night’s NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale, we knew that Kate Whistler was going to make a big gesture towards Lucy Tara. What we didn’t quite know is what it was going to be, or how Lucy would react to it.

Well, let’s just say the sneak peek below answers some of these questions! In it, you can see Whistler show up unprompted where, right in front of everyone, she performs “Make You Feel My Love.” Let’s make it clear: Unless you are a professional singer, it is absolutely terrifying to sing in front of someone. To do it in front of a lot of people is faint-inducing.

Yet, Whistler really goes for it — not only that, but she gives a pretty good performance! Lucy is right there, and of course she knows that this song is for her. As for how she reacts, that’s a totally different story. She looks pretty uncomfortable by the whole thing; she may appreciate the gesture, but not everyone likes this sort of attention. Plus, it puts her on the spot to have to come up with some sort of answer as to where she wants things to go from here. That may not be an easy thing to figure out.

We do think that Lucy loves Whistler and wants things to work out; we’re just not sure that this is the moment where it happens. Patience is going to be required through the bulk of this episode, and we just hope that there’s a chance by the end of this episode to get a little bit of closure. Otherwise, let’s just say that we’re in for a pretty long and painful cliffhanger!

