Evil season 3 trailer: What’s next for Kristen and David?

We know that we’ve all been waiting a long time, but the Evil season 3 premiere is almost here at Paramount+! New episodes are slated to arrive on June 12, and of course, they are going to be absolutely insane.

With this season being the second one to air on the Paramount+ streaming service, we’re getting the sense already that the writers are really looking forward to the chance to push the envelope here and make things all the more heightened and intense. You can watch the trailer over here, but know that there’s some stuff in there that could be sensitive to certain audiences. Like we said, things are going to get nuts this time. There are demons, creatures that go bump in the night, and also some very atypical romances.

For Kristen and David, there’s one simple thing that they have to figure out now: What do you do after the kiss? How do you contend with that? The fact that David was just ordained makes matters all the more complicated as they also have to take on a wide array of different supernatural issues.

To get some of the first real specifics on this new season right now, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Evil season 3 synopsis below:

Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

