Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news: Why you could be waiting a while

We all know that a Ted Lasso season 3 is eventually coming to Apple TV+, just as we know that the new episodes will most likely be glorious. This is one of television’s most-popular shows for a reason. It is funny, meaningful, and also features some pretty spectacular performances all across the board. Executive producer Bill Lawrence has been a part of some great stuff over the years, but this has to be near the top of the list.

Since we’re getting closer to the summer, this feels like the right time to start getting more news on the show … right? Well, not necessarily. We have to remember here that filming only started on season 3 a few months ago, and indications suggest that we could be waiting a little bit longer than usual for the new season.

Will we get the Jason Sudeikis series back in 2022? We tend to assume so; however, it could be more in the fall than the summer this time around. This is why personally, we’re looking more in the direction of July until we hear something more about a premiere date. If it comes earlier than that, it will be a pleasant surprise.

As for why it would take this long to get a half-hour comedy back on the air, you gotta remember that this is no ordinary half-hour comedy. The soccer sequences are pretty elaborate to film and beyond just that, there’s a lot of editing and post-production that needs to be done! There were also a number of extended episodes in season 2 that kept the show going longer than we expected.

While we’d love the series back tomorrow, we gotta be patient here. The last thing we want to do is start showing some unfavorable characteristics and eventually, go down a slow descent into darkness like we saw with Nate last season.

