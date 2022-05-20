Animal Kingdom season 6: What a trailer should reveal about Pope

With the Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date coming to TNT next month, we know that there’s all sorts of Cody family chaos ahead! Pope in particular is in some big trouble, but he’s not even fully aware of all of it just yet.

If you remember, the closing minutes of the season 5 finale revealed that Catherine’s body had been discovered by authorities, and that means that Shawn Hatosy’s character could be in big trouble. All of a sudden, major secrets from several years ago could finally be coming back into the picture! This is something he will have to contend with, and we tend to think it’s not going to be an altogether easy thing for him to fully do.

Watch our take on the latest Animal Kingdom finale now! Check out what we have to say below about what transpired; as you would imagine, there was a lot of big stuff that transpired. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates that you won’t want to miss.

So what do we want to see in a new trailer featuring this character? Basically, him doing whatever he can to contend with this stuff, however difficult that it may be. We could see Pope in a more desperate position than before as his past catches up with him, but how much will his family have his back? The Codys have been fractured as they all battle over parts of Smurf’s empire but at some point, they have to realize that they are stronger together.

What also should make things interesting here is that we don’t quite think that the Cody Boys are going to stop doing their heists just because Pope is in danger; we tend to think even more of those will be shown off over the course of the next few months. We certainly hope they will be, since these really are the bread and butter of this show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What are you hoping to see from a new Animal Kingdom season 6 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







