Shark Tank: The Players Trunk, sea moss gel, Project Pollo, Aqua Boxing Glove

Tonight, the Shark Tank finale is set to arrive on ABC, and with it you’re getting The Players Trunk, some sea moss gel, Project Pollo, and the Aqua Boxing Glove. That’s a lot of stuff! Kevin Hart is returning to the Tank, and we’ll see who is going to be able to close out this season with a win.

So where should we start things off in this piece? In a similar place to where we often do — by going ahead and sharing a full synopsis:

“1313” – Kevin Hart – actor, investor and entrepreneur – brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode. An entrepreneur from Wellington, Florida, introduces his line of health products using nature’s most powerful superfood. Former college students from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their online marketplace designed to help current and past college athletes cash in on their fame; while a professional boxer from Houston, Texas, steps into the ring and presents his all-in-one total body fitness tool designed to take your workouts to the next level. A vegan entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, presents his plant-based approach to a fast-food favorite on the season finale of “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premieres.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Guest Shark Kevin Hart.

The Players Trunk – We’re still in a new era when it comes to NIL in college sports, mostly in that a lot of people are working out how athletes can capitalize on their name, image, and likeness to earn money. This is a pretty smart idea, as this site allows for current or former college athletes to sell memorabilia to consumers. If you aren’t necessarily an A-list athlete, this especially feels valuable when you may not get as many NIL opportunities elsewhere.

Aqua Boxing Glove – The idea behind this glove is that with water inside it, you can train better and have something that is heavier and causes your muscles to work harder. We are no expert in this sort of thing, but the video below serves as a great explanation.

Project Pollo – This is a pretty unique concept in that it’s designed to look like your standard quick-service restaurant and yet, their proteins are all made from plants. It’s a way to get more sustainable products out there at an affordable price, and at this point, we do think there’s a market for it. Maybe we would’ve been more uncertain a few years ago, but plant-based products have really started to taken hold.

The Transformation Factory – This company is on Shark Tank to primarily promote their sea moss gel, which contains the Irish sea moss — a superfood that contains a lot of valuable nutrients. It comes in a wide array of different flavors. Its health benefits are one thing; the success of the pitch here will be based on the taste and also its overall marketability.

