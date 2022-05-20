Dynasty season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Blake and Cristal’s new crisis

As you prepare for Dynasty season 5 episode 13 on The CW next week, there’s one thing you should know — and you shouldn’t be shocked. Based on what we’re seeing and hearing, there is a major issue coming around the corner for Blake and Cristal! They want to kickstart PPA but something is going to come up that causes a major snag in the plan.

In a lot of ways, there’s a certain recurring theme with this show: Someone has a big plan, and then someone else comes and throws a major wrench in said plan. Almost nothing here ever happens in the way in which it is plotted, and we’re starting to get used to that.

For more details on what the future holds, check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

SNAKE IN THE GRASS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the opening of PPA but not all goes as planned. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to extreme measures to further her company. Adam (Sam Underwood) needs Liam’s (Adam Huber) help in his next business venture and when Liam doesn’t pull through, Sam reveals a damaging secret. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is worried about Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and comes up with a plan and needs Kirby’s (Maddison Brown) help to execute it. Dominique (Michael Michele) voices her concern about Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) new mission but he’s not backing down. The episode was written by Malcolm Boomer & Chava Friedberg and directed by Andi Behring (#513). Original airdate 5/27/2022.

So should we start worrying about the series’ endgame at the moment? We’d say that for now, the answer is a little bit of yes and no. There are more episodes remaining here than there are for sister show Charmed, so with that in mind, nothing has to be rushed.

With that being said, we know that there’s a lot of story still left to tell, and we’re hoping that the writers find a way to come up with a fitting end here. Supposedly, The CW informed a lot of creators in advance that they could be canceled, so we hope that the powers-that-be here do end up taking that into consideration.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 5 episode 13?

