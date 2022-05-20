Charmed season 4 episode 11 spoilers: The Unseen’s big plan

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Charmed season 4 episode 11? We know that there are a few things worth pointing out in advance of it airing.

So where should we start here? Probably with noting where this episode stands in what lies ahead as a whole. There are only three episodes in the entire series — remember, this show and many others were canceled a little earlier this spring. We know that The CW encouraged many of its shows to write in a proper finale, and we certainly hope that this one did. This has been an epic, four-year journey for the Charmed Ones and we don’t want to see it come to a sudden and unsatisfying halt.

Based on where we are at the moment, it does feel like one of the central stories the rest of the way is going to be a showdown with the Unseen, especially based on the full Charmed season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

STRONGER TOGETHER – While the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Lucy Barrett) are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, The Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm and are on the precipice of their plans to destroy the Power of Three forever. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Paul Wu directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Ivy Malone (#411). Original airdate 5/27/2022.

Will the Unseen actually succeed?

We don’t necessarily think that, but we can’t be altogether shocked if things end up getting worse before they get better. We do think the Charmed Ones will be tested greatly — especially Kaela, since she’s not someone who really knows what it’s like to go through any of this.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 4 episode 11?

