A Million Little Things season 5 spoilers: About Gary’s cancer diagnosis…

As we prepare for A Million Little Things season 5 premiering in the new year, we absolutely have a lot to be concerned over with Gary. How can we not, given the way that season 4 ended?

The last thing we wanted to see was James Roday Rodriguez’s character have cancer again. Yet, this is what he learned near the end of the finale and now, he has to be concerned over potentially passing away before he welcomes his baby into the world.

So why do this heartbreaking twist, and give Gary such a difficult diagnosis right when he and Maggie have so much good news in their lives? As showrunner DJ Nash explained to TV Guide, a lot of it has to do with swapping out the roles for these two characters from where they were just a matter of seasons ago. Also, there’s the added twist of Gary trying not to tell anyone about it:

We saw Gary be there for Maggie for two seasons in a tremendous way. I think their relationship, both the greatest positives and the greatest challenges were based on that. Now we’re going to see how they role switch. As we saw in the scene in the hallway, Gary, because of his friends’ reaction to the scare, really doesn’t want people to know. He wants to go through this journey privately and Maggie will be put through some of the same challenges and tests that Gary was put in trying to love and support someone you love through cancer… and she has to do it while carrying their baby. It’s really not only about Gary’s future but about her future and whether Gary is going to be in it with her.

Of course, we already know that Rome and Regina found some of the tapes he’s planning to leave behind, and they have their own questions as to what he’s doing and why. In the end, it’s pretty clear at this point that there is going to be a lot of complicated, emotional stuff to dive into here, and we just how that Gary makes it through on the other side.

