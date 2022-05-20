The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A big secret revealed!

We probably don’t have to tell you thinks at this point, but The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 next week is going to be insane. All things considered, it’s hard for it not to be! We’re talking here about the epic finale titled “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion.”

On the surface, we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming over the course of this hour. Remember that a lot of it could be centered around Reddington determining what to do with this character. We know that he and Harold each could have their own ideas as to what to do with Marvin, and we’ll just have to see which one of them wins out, both in the short and long-term.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see some of our latest thoughts all about the NBC series. After you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be more updates coming both this season and moving forward.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands. TV-14

So what is this “major secret”? It could have something to do with one of its members, or with the way in which they do their business. If we had to guess, though, we’d say that this is probably something that will be tied into the upcoming tenth season of the show. We could be wrong, but we personally imagine that the writers will want to tie together things with Marvin by the end of next week. There is still something else to wonder about, though, on the other side!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







