The Flash season 9, Superman & Lois season 3 premiere dates delayed?

If you want to see The Flash season 9 and Superman & Lois season 3, rest assured that you will get that chance. However, you’ll be waiting for a good while to see them.

Earlier this week, The CW revealed their lineup for the fall season, and shockingly it was pretty short on superhero-related material. Stargirl was the only show technically within the Arrowverse to get a premiere this fall, and that means that Barry Allen and Clark Kent are going to be stuck waiting until midseason to come back. (Remember, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were recently canceled.)

So why hold back on these shows? Some of it could be to give some of the fall properties another chance. Meanwhile, another part of it could be tied to giving the two time to properly perfect some of the episodes. These shows do require a good bit of post-production due to all of the special effects, and we’re sure that this was a consideration here.

Now how long will The Flash and Superman & Lois last? That’s another thing that we’re left to wonder about for the time being. Remember that the Grant Gustin series is likely to end after season 9; meanwhile, the future is pretty unclear for Tyler Hoechlin and company. New parent company Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be interested in consolidating a lot of their superhero properties, and we think that eventually, they are going to try and build up a more consistent universe in line with what Marvel has with the MCU. That makes some sense given all the money those movies/shows make; yet, there are clearly going to be more casualties coming with that down the line.

There are more episodes of both of these shows coming over the next few weeks. To get more on The Flash, be sure to visit the link here right now.

What do you think about The Flash and Superman & Lois being held until midseason?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







