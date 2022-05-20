Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers: Kumail Nanjiani on mystery role Haja

Of course, there are a whole array of reasons to be excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving on Disney+ next week. The title character is a big one, as is seeing Ewan McGregor back on the role. (You can see a fun little clip of him at the bottom of this article.)

For now, though, we want to talk a little bit about another character on the show, and one played by Kumail Nanjiani. This guy has to be living the stream at this point. The actor and comedian is coming off of a role in Eternals, and now he’s getting to be a part of the Star Wars universe, as well!

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly and their new Star Wars centric podcast, here is some of what Kumail had to say about his upcoming role:

“His name is Haja … And he’s this guy who works on the streets of Daiyu, which is this new Star Wars location that we haven’t seen before that’s absolutely gorgeous. And he’s the guy who’s worked really hard to stay out of the bigger conflicts at play. He just kind of wants to be his own guy. Survival for him is all that matters.”

Of course, one of the cool things about being in this universe is that Kumail’s appearance here may be something that dovetails into a lot of different things. While we know that the Skywalker saga does tend to hit at a number of specific points in the timeline, there’s also still plenty of flexibility with events all around them. At this point, it feels pretty clear that we’ve seen that in a number of different shapes and forms.

We’re just excited to dive more into Kenobi’s backstory in this new series, and also understand more of his conflicts with Vader and scenes that could even further inform what we saw in the original trilogy so many years ago.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

