Made for Love season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following today’s big season 2 finale at HBO Max, can you expect a Made for Love season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

There are a few different things to get into in this piece, but let’s start things off here with this: The Cristin Milioti series has not been renewed or canceled as of yet. We’re reasonably optimistic about the former happening, largely because of positive reviews and the show’s unique premise. Even though it is billed as a dark comedy in a lot of ways, it also has so many other elements it brings to the table as well. Milioti is brilliant, and the second season ended with a dramatic twist that features Hazel gaining so much of the power that she has not had through the first two seasons.

So now that she is in the spot, what will she do with it? We could be set for an impulsive, unpredictable upcoming batch of episodes if the show comes back. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, here is some of what the actress had to say about it:

…What does someone who has gone through what she’s gone through do with that much power? And she’s really unpredictable. You’re always like, “Oh God, don’t do that.” She can’t really communicate well, she doesn’t think before she leaps, all these things, but you still really understand why. And I wonder now that she is untethered, I would want to explore what that does to someone like Hazel. Fingers crossed. We’ll see.

Typically streaming services can take a month or two to gauge performance and figure out what they want to do from there but for us personally, we’re hoping that something official gets announced before then. Either way, if renewed we expect that a Made for Love season 3 will premiere at some point in 2023.

