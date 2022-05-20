Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see season 9 episode 21 arrive on the air and kick off something awesome?

There’s a chance you’ve seen the title for this upcoming episode already: “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion Part 1.” This is an event that features Raymond Reddington going after his own attorney, someone who more or less knows where all of the bodies are buried. He’s a unique adversary in that he doesn’t hate James Spader’s character or want him dead. By and large, everything that he did was for the sole purpose of trying to help the criminal empire! Reddington just doesn’t see it that way, especially when some of these actions led to the death of Liz Keen.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see more of our thoughts on what is coming up tonight! After you do check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there will be more updates coming and we want you to be up-to-date.

Now, here is where we have some good news: There IS a new episode tonight! You’ll see Part 1 in a matter of hours, and that will dovetail into Part 2 next week. The full synopsis offers up some more information as to what lies ahead:

05/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them. TV-14

More than likely, episode 21 is going to end on some sort of cliffhanger and in the end, there’s a pretty good chance that episode 22 will, as well! The show already has a season 10 renewal and following the death of Liz, there needs to be another great tease to give viewers an incentive to keep watching.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including more chatter on what’s next

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 tonight?

How do you think things will wrap up leading into Part 2? Share below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







