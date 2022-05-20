The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 spoilers: Reddington wants Marvin dead

Tonight on NBC, The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 is here and with that, a showdown for the ages! In one corner, we’ve got Raymond Reddington. In the other? Marvin Gerard. These two are going to do battle and at times, it’s going to get messy.

With that being said, there is also a mess that exists beyond just that. We’re talking here about an ongoing struggle that could featuring Reddington and Cooper at the center of it.

In a sneak peek over at TV Guide, you get a reasonably good sense of what we are talking about here as James Spader and Harry Lennix’s characters partake in a debate over what to do with Marvin when they catch him. Reddington wants him dead, which is no surprise given that he is the root of so many problems. He even uses an analogy about how his empire is a massive, living tree with so many branches and parts. Marvin surviving could poison the rest of the tree and in his mind, he has to go.

Yet, Cooper recognizes that Marvin is the key to something that is 100% essential to his future. He needs him alive to ensure that he doesn’t end up behind bars! Isn’t that a pretty compelling motivation to keep the guy around? We at least tend to think so.

Why can’t Reddington just wait until Cooper is cleared before he acts? That’s a good question but from his point of view, time is clearly of the essence.

