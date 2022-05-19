Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 18 spoiles

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we heading back to this world for season 2 episode 18 in just a matter of hours from now? Of course, we’ve got all sorts of stuff to dive into in this piece!

So where do we start things off here? Well, how about some good news! There is a new episode airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it is going to feature the debut of Jensen Ackles as Beau! If you have not heard the news as of yet the Supernatural actor is going to be a series regular moving into the already-renewed season 3, and that gives us one more reason to be excited. His appearance here is somewhat of an appetizer; meanwhile, the main course will come in one year’s time.

Now if you do want to get some more news on what lies ahead story-wise, be sure to check out the Big Sky season 2 episode 18 synopsis:

“Catch a Few Fish” – In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while … on the season two finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If you love Big Sky, then you probably know there’s a pretty good chance that a cliffhanger is going to be here at the end of the hour. This could help set the stage for season 3, so prepare for your jaw to be on the floor…

