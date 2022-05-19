Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive more into the glorious carnage that is this show?

We know that there is SO much still to be excited about from the world of Legacies, as there are three more episodes still to go! Alas, you have probably heard the news already that these three are the final ones for the whole series, as it was recently canceled among a bevy of other shows. This is not a decision that the network wanted to make, but this is something that came from the top as moving forward, things are going to be rather different for The CW across the board.

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a while to see the remainder of the series play out — it is set to return on Thursday, June 2. Below, you can get more information on that episode, plus all the ones still to come until the show reaches its conclusion.

Season 4 episode 18, “By the End of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant to Be” – WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414). Original airdate 6/2/2022.

Season 4 episode 19, “This Can Only End in Blood” – TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415).

Season 4 episode 20, “Do You Mind Staying with Me for Another Minute?” – WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416).

It is important to remember that the final episode will function as a worthy series finale. Because The CW warned Plec and Matthews far enough in advance, they were able to come up with a fitting end, just in case the show met this unfortunate fate.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Legacies right now

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







